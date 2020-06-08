Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), a Technology Communication Equipment business, saw its stock trade 8,579,050 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.35M. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) stock is trading at $9.62, down -0.05 cents or -0.52% on the day. Gross Profit is $85.16B..

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is 10.35M compared to 8.05M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). Approximately 0.24% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) stock is 0.38, indicating its 1.99% to 1.93% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ERIC’s short term support levels are around $9.54, $9.19 and $8.42 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, ERIC has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.43) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.05) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). ERIC is trading 56.42% off its 52 week low at $6.15 and -4.37% off its 52 week high of $10.06. Performance wise, ERIC stock has recently shown investors 5.25% a rise in a week, 16.75% a rise in a month and 26.41% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has shown a return of 9.57% since the 1st of this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Key Statistics:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $31.818B. ERIC insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 Kepler Upgrade ERIC as Hold → Buy, On Mar-27-20 Raymond James Upgrade ERIC as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $9 and on Mar-30-20 Cowen Upgrade ERIC as Market Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 3.26B shares in the float and 3.32B shares outstanding. There are 0.24% shares short in ERICs float. The industry rank for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Fundamental Evaluation:

ERIC last 2 years revenues have increased from $227,216,000 to $228,060,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.08 and a profit of 28.81% next year. The growth rate on ERIC this year is 363.64 compared to an industry -4.00. ERICs next year’s growth rate is 21.57 compared to an industry 40.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.83. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.91 compared to an industry of 1.62 and ERICs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 24.09 compared to an industry of 15.55. ERIC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.08.