Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), a Consumer Defensive Confectioners organization, saw its stock trade 15,526,143 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.13M. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) stock is trading at $52.53, up 1.24 cents or +2.42% on the day. Total Revenue for Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is $26.04B. Gross Profit is $10.34B and the EBITDA is $5.14B.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is 8.13M compared to 8.97M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ). Approximately 0.84% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) stock is 0.62, indicating its 1.88% to 2.07% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MDLZ’s short term support levels are around $50.77, $48.95 and $48.27 on the downside. MDLZs short term resistance levels are $59.85, $58.80 and $58.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MDLZ has short term rating of Bearish (-0.28), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07). MDLZ is trading 27.53% off its 52 week low at $41.19 and -12.39% off its 52 week high of $59.96. Performance wise, MDLZ stock has recently shown investors 0.79% a surge in a week, 4.77% a surge in a month and -5.62% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has shown a return of -4.63% since the first of the year.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Key Figures:

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $74.984B. MDLZ insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares. On Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated MDLZ as Buy, On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated MDLZ as Overweight at $65 → $68 and on Mar-30-20 Stifel Upgrade MDLZ as Hold → Buy at $57.

There are currently 1.43B shares in the float and 1.43B shares outstanding. There are 0.84% shares short in MDLZs float. The industry rank for Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is 33 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Key Fundamentals:

MDLZ last 2 years revenues have increased from $25,868,000 to $26,037,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.56 and a profit of 7.94% next year. The growth rate on MDLZ this year is 3.24 compared to an industry -2.00. MDLZs next year’s growth rate is 7.06 compared to an industry 14.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 17.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.92 compared to an industry of 2.28 and MDLZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.22 compared to an industry of 12.17. MDLZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.55 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.55.