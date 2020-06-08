Ford Motor Company (F), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers corporation, saw its stock exchange 208,648,166 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 109.7M. Ford Motor Company (F) stock is changing hands at $7.34, up 0.77 cents or +11.72% on the day. Total Revenue for Ford Motor Company (F) is $149.88B. Gross Profit is $12.88B and the EBITDA is $8.75B.

Ford Motor Company (F) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ford Motor Company (F) is 109.7M compared to 103.1M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Ford Motor Company (F) has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Ford Motor Company (F). Approximately 3.75% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Ford Motor Company (F) stock is 1.32, indicating its 5.38% to 4.83% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, F’s short term support levels are around $6.14, $5.63 and $4.96 on the downside. Fs short term resistance levels are $9.55, $9.13 and $8.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, F has short term rating of Bullish (0.40), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.24) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.31). F is trading 85.35% off its 52 week low at $3.96 and -30.49% off its 52 week high of $10.56. Performance wise, F stock has recently shown investors 28.55% a surge in a week, 50.72% a surge in a month and 13.10% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Ford Motor Company (F) has shown a return of -21.08% since the beginning of the year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Key Research:

Ford Motor Company (F) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $29.191B. F insiders hold roughly 0.18% of the shares. On Mar-24-20 UBS Downgrade F as Buy → Neutral at $13 → $4.30. On Apr-03-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade F as Outperform → Peer Perform and on Apr-15-20 Goldman Initiated F as Neutral at $5.

There are currently 3.90B shares in the float and 3.96B shares outstanding. There are 3.75% shares short in Fs float. The industry rank for Ford Motor Company (F) is 143 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

Ford Motor Company (F) Fundamental Details:

F last 2 years revenues have decreased from $155,900,000 to $149,878,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (F) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.28 and a profit of 130.10% next year. The growth rate on F this year is -221.01 compared to an industry -39.00. Fs next year’s growth rate is -123.61 compared to an industry 45.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.70. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.98 compared to an industry of 2.29 and Fs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.27 compared to an industry of 7.37. F fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.30.