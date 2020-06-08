Ambev S.A. (ABEV), a Consumer Defensive Beverages—Brewers corporation, saw its stock exchange 50,237,881 shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 44.94M. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock traded at $2.8200, up 0.18 cents or +6.82% on the day. Gross Profit is $30.92B..

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 44.94M compared to 34.54M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has a 50-day moving average of $2.2162 and a 200-day moving average of $3.3176. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Ambev S.A. (ABEV). Approximately 1.99% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock is indicating its 4.63% to 5.42% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ABEV’s short term support levels are around $2.60, $2.28 and $1.99 on the downside. ABEVs short term resistance levels are $4.73, $4.55 and $3.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ABEV has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). ABEV is trading 48.42% off its 52 week low at $1.90 and -46.93% off its 52 week high of $5.31. Performance wise, ABEV stock has recently shown investors 22.08% a greater amount in a week, 34.29% a greater amount in a month and -15.32% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has shown a return of -39.48% since the start of the year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Key Evaluation:

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $43.967B. ABEV insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Dec-03-19 Barclays Downgrade ABEV as Equal Weight → Underweight, On Feb-25-20 HSBC Securities Downgrade ABEV as Hold → Reduce and on Mar-24-20 JP Morgan Downgrade ABEV as Neutral → Underweight.

There are currently 4.39B shares in the float and 15.73B shares outstanding. There are 1.99% shares short in ABEVs float. The industry rank for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 55 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Fundamentals Statistics:

ABEV last 2 years revenues have decreased from $52,599,700 to $52,562,171 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 40.00% next year. The growth rate on ABEV this year is -42.11 compared to an industry -8.10. ABEVs next year’s growth rate is 36.36 compared to an industry 23.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.99 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.72 compared to an industry of 2.34 and ABEVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.47 compared to an industry of 15.78. ABEV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.02.