Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock exchange 2,962,848 common shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.78M. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) stock traded at $99.00, down -2.84 cents or -2.79% on the day. Total Revenue for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is $2.95B. Gross Profit is $1.91B and the EBITDA is $871.52M.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is 2.78M compared to 2.46M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM). Approximately 3.67% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) stock is 0.33, indicating its 3.20% to 3.06% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AKAM’s short term support levels are around $100.08, $98.94 and $97.15 on the downside. AKAMs short term resistance levels are $106.89 and $102.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AKAM has short term rating of Neutral (-0.05), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25). AKAM is trading 31.68% off its 52 week low at $75.18 and -8.55% off its 52 week high of $108.25. Performance wise, AKAM stock has recently shown investors -6.43% a cutback in a week, -0.17% a cutback in a month and 9.25% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has shown a return of 14.61% since the start of the year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Key Data:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $16.065B. AKAM insiders hold roughly 2.47% of the shares. On Apr-03-20 Raymond James Upgrade AKAM as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $110. On Apr-20-20 Evercore ISI Initiated AKAM as Outperform at $120 and on Apr-29-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade AKAM as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $107.

There are currently 158.60M shares in the float and 161.99M shares outstanding. There are 3.67% shares short in AKAMs float. The industry rank for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is 42 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Fundamental Data:

AKAM last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,893,617 to $2,951,411 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.21 and a profit of 8.58% next year. The growth rate on AKAM this year is 10.24 compared to an industry 0.30. AKAMs next year’s growth rate is 8.08 compared to an industry 23.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.48. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.36 compared to an industry of 2.19 and AKAMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.78 compared to an industry of 12.55. AKAM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.95 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.22.