Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream organization, saw its stock trade 9,973,987 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.69M. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock is changing hands at $20.95, up 0.55 cents or +2.70% on the day. Total Revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is $31.73B. Gross Profit is $5.78B and the EBITDA is $7.44B.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 6.69M compared to 12.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). Approximately 2.06% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock is 1.40, indicating its 2.56% to 3.44% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, EPD’s short term support levels are around $19.64, $17.71 and $15.21 on the downside. EPDs short term resistance levels are $28.91, $27.74 and $27.08 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EPD has short term rating of Bullish (0.40), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.43) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37). EPD is trading 103.99% off its 52 week low at $10.27 and -32.12% off its 52 week high of $30.86. Performance wise, EPD stock has recently shown investors 9.69% a greater amount in a week, 24.41% a greater amount in a month and -6.56% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has shown a return of -25.60% since the 1st of this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Key Details:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $45.793B. EPD insiders hold roughly 32.41% of the shares. On Jan-06-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated EPD as Overweight at $32. On Mar-09-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade EPD as Overweight → Neutral at $32 → $24 and on Apr-13-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade EPD as Outperform → Peer Perform.

There are currently 1.48B shares in the float and 2.19B shares outstanding. There are 2.06% shares short in EPDs float. The industry rank for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 53 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Fundamentals Statistics:

EPD last 2 years revenues have decreased from $32,789,200 to $31,728,200 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.46 and a loss of -5.25% next year. The growth rate on EPD this year is -6.98 compared to an industry -15.80. EPDs next year’s growth rate is -4.50 compared to an industry -10.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.44 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.95. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.76 compared to an industry of 1.60 and EPDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.87 compared to an industry of 3.90. EPD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.00 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.45.