Vale S.A. (VALE), a Basic Materials Other Industrial Metals & Mining organization, saw its stock trade 46,686,554 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 36.2M. Vale S.A. (VALE) stock is changing hands at $11.04, up 0.2 cents or +1.85% on the day. Gross Profit is $64.8B..

Vale S.A. (VALE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vale S.A. (VALE) is 36.2M compared to 30.98M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Vale S.A. (VALE) has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Vale S.A. (VALE). Approximately 0.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Vale S.A. (VALE) stock is 1.05, indicating its 2.98% to 3.57% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, VALE’s short term support levels are around $10.04, $9.36 and $8.78 on the downside. VALEs short term resistance levels are $13.45, $12.96 and $12.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VALE has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.66), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49). VALE is trading 70.11% off its 52 week low at $6.49 and -20.14% off its 52 week high of $13.82. Performance wise, VALE stock has recently shown investors 13.11% a spike in a week, 41.90% a spike in a month and 15.84% a spike in the past quarter. More importantly, Vale S.A. (VALE) has shown a return of -16.36% since the start of the year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Key Details:

Vale S.A. (VALE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $56.634B. VALE insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares. On May-11-20 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade VALE as Sector Perform → Outperform at $9.50. On Jun-03-20 UBS Upgrade VALE as Neutral → Buy at $13 → $12 and on Jun-05-20 Exane BNP Paribas Upgrade VALE as Neutral → Outperform.

There are currently 3.99B shares in the float and 5.13B shares outstanding. There are 0.59% shares short in VALEs float. The industry rank for Vale S.A. (VALE) is 21 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

Vale S.A. (VALE) Fundamental Figures:

VALE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $37,570,000 to $36,336,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Vale S.A. (VALE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 17.56% next year. The growth rate on VALE this year is -26.88 compared to an industry 6.30. VALEs next year’s growth rate is 41.03 compared to an industry 17.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.81 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.39. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.70 compared to an industry of 2.64 and VALEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.76 compared to an industry of 7.03. VALE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.20.