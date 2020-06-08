Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), a Communication Services Entertainment business, saw its stock exchange 5,099,561 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.56M. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is quoted at $419.60, up 5.27 cents or +1.27% on the day. Total Revenue for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is $21.4B. Gross Profit is $7.72B and the EBITDA is $3.21B.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is 4.56M compared to 8.67M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has a 50-day moving average of $428.72 and a 200-day moving average of $368.05. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). Approximately 2.98% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is 0.95, indicating its 3.04% to 3.14% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, NFLX’s short term support levels are around $411.05, $397.98 and $385.96 on the downside. NFLXs short term resistance levels are $488.18, $453.32 and $444.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NFLX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.03) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13). NFLX is trading 66.32% off its 52 week low at $252.28 and -8.58% off its 52 week high of $458.97. Performance wise, NFLX stock has recently shown investors -0.03% decrease in a week, -3.38% decrease in a month and 13.72% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has shown a return of 29.68% since the beginning of the year.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Key Research:

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $184.542B. NFLX insiders hold roughly 1.62% of the shares. On Apr-22-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade NFLX as Underweight → Equal Weight at $460. On May-14-20 Jefferies Initiated NFLX as Buy at $520 and on May-21-20 Citigroup Reiterated NFLX as Neutral at $350 → $450.

There are currently 432.93M shares in the float and 439.35M shares outstanding. There are 2.98% shares short in NFLXs float. The industry rank for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is 134 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Fundamental Data:

NFLX last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,156,447 to $21,403,146 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.81 and a profit of 32.88% next year. The growth rate on NFLX this year is 55.45 compared to an industry -2.90. NFLXs next year’s growth rate is 34.42 compared to an industry 7.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 19.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 21.94 compared to an industry of 0.93 and NFLXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.46 compared to an industry of 2.78. NFLX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.83.