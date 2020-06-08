Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock trade 18,683,964 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.55M. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock traded at $6.22, down -0.1 cents or -1.58% on the day. Total Revenue for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $3.59B. Gross Profit is $1.72B and the EBITDA is $1.45B.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 21.55M compared to 22.77M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). Approximately 1.78% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock is 0.99, indicating its 4.62% to 5.00% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, KGC’s short term support levels are around $5.79, $5.17 and $4.82 on the downside. KGCs short term resistance levels are $8.50, $7.75 and $7.60 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KGC has short term rating of Bearish (-0.26), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.09) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.02). KGC is trading 128.68% off its 52 week low at $2.72 and -18.90% off its 52 week high of $7.67. Performance wise, KGC stock has recently shown investors -5.04% a drop in a week, -8.12% a drop in a month and 11.67% a spike in the past quarter. More importantly, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has shown a return of 31.22% since the beginning of the year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Key Figures:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.777B. KGC insiders hold roughly 0.29% of the shares. On Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed KGC as Sector Perform, On Jan-23-20 Credit Suisse Resumed KGC as Neutral and on Apr-16-20 Scotiabank Upgrade KGC as Sector Perform → Sector Outperform.

There are currently 1.25B shares in the float and 1.25B shares outstanding. There are 1.78% shares short in KGCs float. The industry rank for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 16 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Key Fundamentals:

KGC last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,497,300 to $3,590,900 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 13.74% next year. The growth rate on KGC this year is 61.76 compared to an industry 24.10. KGCs next year’s growth rate is 14.55 compared to an industry 21.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.46 compared to an industry of 2.06 and KGCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.76 compared to an industry of 10.70. KGC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.55 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.12.