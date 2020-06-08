United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), a Industrials Integrated Freight & Logistics corporation, saw its stock trade 5,026,878 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.79M. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) stock is changing hands at $106.65, up 3.45 cents or +3.34% on the day. Total Revenue for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is $74.97B. Gross Profit is $13.64B and the EBITDA is $7.71B.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is 3.79M compared to 5.41M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). Approximately 2.42% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) stock is 0.84, indicating its 1.91% to 2.26% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, UPS’s short term support levels are around $102.15, $98.13 and $94.79 on the downside. UPSs short term resistance levels are $119.39, $117.18 and $115.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UPS has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07). UPS is trading 30.06% off its 52 week low at $82.00 and -14.89% off its 52 week high of $125.31. Performance wise, UPS stock has recently shown investors 6.96% a pop in a week, 14.76% a pop in a month and 13.46% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has shown a return of -8.89% since the start of the year.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Key Evaluation:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $91.951B. UPS insiders hold roughly 0.01% of the shares. On Apr-09-20 UBS Downgrade UPS as Buy → Neutral at $107 → $98. On Apr-17-20 Barclays Downgrade UPS as Equal Weight → Underweight at $90 and on Apr-29-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade UPS as Market Perform → Underperform at $95 → $85.

There are currently 703.99M shares in the float and 864.00M shares outstanding. There are 2.42% shares short in UPSs float. The industry rank for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Fundamentals Statistics:

UPS last 2 years revenues have increased from $74,094,000 to $74,969,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.03 and a profit of 26.68% next year. The growth rate on UPS this year is -25.90 compared to an industry -2.80. UPSs next year’s growth rate is 25.81 compared to an industry 11.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.82 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 27.70 compared to an industry of 1.65 and UPSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.26 compared to an industry of 4.17. UPS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.06.