Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 1,469,134 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.83M. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) stock is changing hands at $1.5100, up 0.07 cents or +4.86% on the day. Gross Profit is $5M and the EBITDA is $-54.75M.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is 1.83M compared to 1.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5319 and a 200-day moving average of $1.7770. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI). Approximately 6.62% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) stock is 1.20, indicating its 9.42% to 11.24% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PTI’s short term support levels are around $1.04 and $0.87 on the downside. PTIs short term resistance levels are $4.45, $2.45 and $2.05 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PTI has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12). PTI is trading 147.54% off its 52 week low at $0.61 and -68.01% off its 52 week high of $4.72. Performance wise, PTI stock has recently shown investors 15.27% a surge in a week, -5.03% decrease in a month and -1.95% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) has shown a return of -33.77% since the 1st of this year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Key Evaluation:

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $78.743M. PTI insiders hold roughly 17.86% of the shares. On Apr-18-16 Guggenheim Initiated PTI as Neutral, On Dec-12-17 Robert W. Baird Reiterated PTI as Outperform at $13 → $25 and on Oct-18-18 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade PTI as Sector Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 42.40M shares in the float and 52.15M shares outstanding. There are 6.62% shares short in PTIs float. The industry rank for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Fundamental Figures:

PTI last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $5,000 to $5,000 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.21 and a profit of 4.30% next year. The growth rate on PTI this year is -21.55 compared to an industry 9.20. PTIs next year’s growth rate is 3.30 compared to an industry 6.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.48 compared to an industry of 4.40 PTI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.91 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.21.