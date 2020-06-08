Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock trade 1,226,461 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 876.97k. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) stock traded at $32.21, up 2.14 cents or +7.12% on the day. Total Revenue for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is $28.64M. Gross Profit is $-73.76M and the EBITDA is $-296.66M.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is 876.97k compared to 1.08M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA). Approximately 3.50% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) stock is 1.50, indicating its 5.92% to 7.00% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MNTA’s short term support levels are around $28.81, $27.06 and $25.11 on the downside. MNTAs short term resistance levels are $35.62, $34.98 and $34.44 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MNTA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.20) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.14). MNTA is trading 238.70% off its 52 week low at $9.51 and -8.31% off its 52 week high of $35.13. Performance wise, MNTA stock has recently shown investors 2.32% a greater amount in a week, -3.74% a lower amount in a month and 3.47% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) has shown a return of 63.25% since the 1st of this year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Key Evaluation:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.789B. MNTA insiders hold roughly 0.98% of the shares. On Nov-12-19 SunTrust Initiated MNTA as Buy at $29. On Jan-15-20 JP Morgan Upgrade MNTA as Neutral → Overweight at $30 and on Mar-12-20 Goldman Initiated MNTA as Neutral at $29.

There are currently 116.60M shares in the float and 117.13M shares outstanding. There are 3.50% shares short in MNTAs float. The industry rank for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Fundamental Research:

MNTA last 2 years revenues have increased from $23,868 to $28,644 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.41 and a loss of -10.30% next year. The growth rate on MNTA this year is -45.21 compared to an industry 9.20. MNTAs next year’s growth rate is 3.61 compared to an industry 6.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.66 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.95. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.85 compared to an industry of 4.40 MNTA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.42.