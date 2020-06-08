iBio, Inc. (IBIO), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 8,730,161 shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.75M. iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is trading at $1.5500, down -0.14 cents or -8.28% on the day. Total Revenue for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is $1.31M. Gross Profit is $2.02M and the EBITDA is $-12.83M.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 8.75M compared to 13.92M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2721 and a 200-day moving average of $0.7988. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of iBio, Inc. (IBIO). Approximately 2.60% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock is -6.01, indicating its 8.03% to 12.46% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, IBIO’s short term support levels are around $1.64, $1.35 and $1.08 on the downside. IBIOs short term resistance levels are $3.10 and $1.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IBIO has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.50) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). IBIO is trading 3000.00% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -54.41% off its 52 week high of $3.40. Performance wise, IBIO stock has recently shown investors -3.13% decrease in a week, 44.86% a rise in a month and -24.39% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, iBio, Inc. (IBIO) has shown a return of 522.49% since the beginning of the year.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Key Evaluation:

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $183.458M. IBIO insiders hold roughly 8.78% of the shares.

There are currently 109.45M shares in the float and 79.92M shares outstanding. There are 2.60% shares short in IBIOs float. The industry rank for iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Fundamentals Statistics:

IBIO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,018 to $1,313 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08.