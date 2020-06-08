Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 242,320 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 266.72k. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) stock traded at $179.43, down -3.1 cents or -1.70% on the day. Total Revenue for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is $587.19M. Gross Profit is $416.63M and the EBITDA is $121.91M.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 266.72k compared to 373.45k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has a 50-day moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP). Approximately 6.78% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) stock is 0.28, indicating its 4.98% to 5.90% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, STMP’s short term support levels are around $176.60, $167.95 and $159.72 on the downside. STMPs short term resistance levels are $231.93, $216.20 and $193.74 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, STMP has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.07) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.20). STMP is trading 389.04% off its 52 week low at $36.69 and -19.08% off its 52 week high of $221.73. Performance wise, STMP stock has recently shown investors -9.45% a pullback in a week, -3.01% a pullback in a month and 45.42% a greater amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has shown a return of 114.83% since the start of the year.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Key Research:

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.066B. STMP insiders hold roughly 4.19% of the shares. On Oct-22-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated STMP as Neutral at $62.50 → $80. On Mar-18-20 National Securities Initiated STMP as Buy at $147 and on Apr-29-20 Northland Capital Upgrade STMP as Market Perform → Outperform at $120 → $200.

There are currently 16.37M shares in the float and 17.06M shares outstanding. There are 6.78% shares short in STMPs float. The industry rank for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 51 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Fundamental Evaluation:

STMP last 2 years revenues have increased from $571,850 to $587,193 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.09 and a profit of 6.38% next year. The growth rate on STMP this year is -18.50 compared to an industry 1.50. STMPs next year’s growth rate is 7.49 compared to an industry 22.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 39.87 and cash per share (mrq) is 12.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.51 compared to an industry of 4.58 and STMPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.02 compared to an industry of 22.06. STMP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.67 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.95.