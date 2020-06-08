Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants business, saw its stock exchange 12,030,778 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.53M. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is quoted at $82.14, up 3.4 cents or +4.32% on the day. Total Revenue for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is $26.66B. Gross Profit is $7.49B and the EBITDA is $5.13B.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is 9.53M compared to 14.43M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). Approximately 1.76% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is 0.80, indicating its 2.32% to 2.56% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SBUX’s short term support levels are around $77.64, $72.10 and $70.11 on the downside. SBUXs short term resistance levels are $94.00, $89.41 and $87.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SBUX has short term rating of Neutral (0.20), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.34) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25). SBUX is trading 64.21% off its 52 week low at $50.02 and -17.63% off its 52 week high of $99.72. Performance wise, SBUX stock has recently shown investors 5.32% a pop in a week, 12.58% a pop in a month and 9.03% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has shown a return of -6.57% since the 1st of this year.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Key Data:

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $95.964B. SBUX insiders hold roughly 0.23% of the shares. On Apr-06-20 JP Morgan Downgrade SBUX as Overweight → Neutral at $94 → $55. On Apr-09-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade SBUX as Buy → Neutral at $68 → $73 and on Apr-17-20 Wolfe Research Initiated SBUX as Outperform at $86.

There are currently 1.17B shares in the float and 1.17B shares outstanding. There are 1.76% shares short in SBUXs float. The industry rank for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Fundamental Evaluation:

SBUX last 2 years revenues have increased from $26,508,600 to $26,662,700 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a profit of 101.10% next year. The growth rate on SBUX this year is -55.83 compared to an industry -29.10. SBUXs next year’s growth rate is 116.00 compared to an industry 27.70. The book value per share (mrq) is -6.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.24. and SBUXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 19.91 compared to an industry of 7.93. SBUX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.24.