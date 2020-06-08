MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), a Financial Services Capital Markets organization, saw its stock trade 307,896 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 331.3k. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) stock is quoted at $493.90, down -5.14 cents or -1.03% on the day. Total Revenue for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is $555.84M. Gross Profit is $353.48M and the EBITDA is $304.84M.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is 331.3k compared to 342.59k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has a 50-day moving average of $473.52 and a 200-day moving average of $390.60. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX). Approximately 1.57% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) stock is 0.63, indicating its 3.85% to 3.92% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MKTX’s short term support levels are around $491.07, $467.15 and $448.33 on the downside. MKTXs short term resistance levels are $574.10 and $511.37 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MKTX has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34). MKTX is trading 79.28% off its 52 week low at $275.49 and -6.28% off its 52 week high of $526.98. Performance wise, MKTX stock has recently shown investors -2.89% decrease in a week, 4.78% a higher demand in a month and 36.30% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has shown a return of 30.28% since the first of the year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Key Evaluation:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $18.724B. MKTX insiders hold roughly 3.64% of the shares. On Mar-13-20 Raymond James Upgrade MKTX as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $371. On Mar-23-20 Barclays Upgrade MKTX as Equal Weight → Overweight at $350 and on Mar-24-20 Goldman Upgrade MKTX as Sell → Neutral at $265 → $315.

There are currently 36.42M shares in the float and 37.30M shares outstanding. There are 1.57% shares short in MKTXs float. The industry rank for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Fundamental Figures:

MKTX last 2 years revenues have increased from $511,352 to $555,839 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.90 and a profit of 5.06% next year. The growth rate on MKTX this year is 29.81 compared to an industry 11.70. MKTXs next year’s growth rate is 7.13 compared to an industry 5.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 21.39 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 23.47 compared to an industry of 3.60 and MKTXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 78.54 compared to an industry of 19.03. MKTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 7.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.85.