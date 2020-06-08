Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods corporation, saw its stock exchange 4,611,995 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.17M. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is changing hands at $133.53, down -2.91 cents or -2.13% on the day. Total Revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is $354.76M. Gross Profit is $99.76M and the EBITDA is $22.25M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 7.17M compared to 8.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND). Approximately 11.98% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is indicating its 4.50% to 7.32% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BYND’s short term support levels are around $133.81, $127.88 and $121.15 on the downside. BYNDs short term resistance levels are $148.41 and $142.07 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BYND has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.58) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.47). BYND is trading 177.15% off its 52 week low at $48.18 and -44.30% off its 52 week high of $239.71. Performance wise, BYND stock has recently shown investors 4.08% a higher demand in a week, 5.80% a higher demand in a month and 38.96% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has shown a return of 76.63% since the first of the year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Figures:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.31B. BYND insiders hold roughly 18.38% of the shares. On Apr-27-20 UBS Downgrade BYND as Neutral → Sell at $73. On May-01-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade BYND as Equal Weight → Underweight at $72 and on May-19-20 BTIG Research Initiated BYND as Buy at $173.

There are currently 54.12M shares in the float and 61.68M shares outstanding. There are 11.98% shares short in BYNDs float. The industry rank for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Fundamental Evaluation:

BYND last 2 years revenues have increased from $297,897 to $354,765 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 and a profit of 352.67% next year. The growth rate on BYND this year is -400.00 compared to an industry -6.20. BYNDs next year’s growth rate is 266.67 compared to an industry 11.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.87. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 21.07 compared to an industry of 1.80 and BYNDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1,418.83 compared to an industry of 7.41. BYND fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.02.