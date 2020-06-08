Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock exchange 4,011,444 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.92M. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) stock traded at $59.32, down -2.1 cents or -3.42% on the day. Total Revenue for Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is $3.41B. Gross Profit is $1.31B and the EBITDA is $-175.19M.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is 3.92M compared to 4.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z). Approximately 24.83% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) stock is indicating its 6.49% to 6.99% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, Z’s short term support levels are around $59.49, $56.29 and $49.09 on the downside. Zs short term resistance level is $65.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, Z has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.60), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.41) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.44). Z is trading 196.01% off its 52 week low at $20.04 and -11.04% off its 52 week high of $66.68. Performance wise, Z stock has recently shown investors 2.29% a pop in a week, 36.59% a pop in a month and 20.20% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) has shown a return of 29.12% since the first of the year.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Key Evaluation:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.118B. Z insiders hold roughly 11.95% of the shares. On Jul-16-19 Standpoint Research Downgrade Z as Buy → Hold, On Feb-28-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated Z as Sector Weight and on Jun-08-20 Needham Upgrade Z as Hold → Buy at $80.

There are currently 134.50M shares in the float and 147.23M shares outstanding. There are 24.83% shares short in Zs float. The industry rank for Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is 128 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 49% .

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Fundamental Evaluation:

Z last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,742,837 to $3,414,554 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.45 and a profit of 38.80% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.64 and cash per share (mrq) is -.