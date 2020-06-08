Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 628,235 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 601.28k. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) stock is changing hands at $16.89, up 0.11 cents or +0.66% on the day. Total Revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is $1.52M. Gross Profit is $1.52M and the EBITDA is $-57.73M.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is 601.28k compared to 861.48k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX). Approximately 6.78% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) stock is 1.84, indicating its 6.55% to 9.96% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SNDX’s short term support levels are around $16.52, $15.48 and $13.92 on the downside. SNDXs short term resistance levels are $20.98, $19.58 and $18.98 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SNDX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.52) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.62) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). SNDX is trading 215.70% off its 52 week low at $5.35 and -23.12% off its 52 week high of $21.97. Performance wise, SNDX stock has recently shown investors 4.26% a higher demand in a week, -8.01% a slope in a month and 40.40% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) has shown a return of 92.37% since the start of the year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Key Figures:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $609.643M. SNDX insiders hold roughly 8.08% of the shares. On May-18-20 Citigroup Downgrade SNDX as Buy → Neutral, On May-22-20 H.C. Wainwright Downgrade SNDX as Buy → Neutral at $25 → $15 and on May-22-20 Citigroup Upgrade SNDX as Neutral → Buy at $26 → $23.

There are currently 33.16M shares in the float and 34.33M shares outstanding. There are 6.78% shares short in SNDXs float. The industry rank for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Fundamental Evaluation:

SNDX last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $1,517 to $1,517 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.46 and a profit of 15.00% next year. The growth rate on SNDX this year is 3.26 compared to an industry 9.20. SNDXs next year’s growth rate is 3.16 compared to an industry 6.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.55 compared to an industry of 4.40 SNDX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.48.