Pfizer Inc. (PFE), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General corporation, saw its stock exchange 34,825,149 shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 42.8M. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock is changing hands at $35.99, down -0.02 cents or -0.06% on the day. Total Revenue for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $50.66B. Gross Profit is $41.74B and the EBITDA is $20.53B.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 42.8M compared to 30.83M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Pfizer Inc. (PFE). Approximately 0.95% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock is 0.69, indicating its 2.15% to 2.13% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, PFE’s short term support levels are around $35.66, $34.87 and $33.36 on the downside. PFEs short term resistance levels are $40.94, $39.44 and $38.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PFE has short term rating of Bearish (-0.41), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). PFE is trading 29.09% off its 52 week low at $27.88 and -19.23% off its 52 week high of $44.56. Performance wise, PFE stock has recently shown investors -5.76% a lower amount in a week, -6.54% a lower amount in a month and 2.77% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has shown a return of -8.14% since the start of the year.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Key Data:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $199.918B. PFE insiders hold roughly 0.04% of the shares. On Feb-06-20 Mizuho Initiated PFE as Buy, On Feb-27-20 Barclays Initiated PFE as Equal Weight at $36 and on Feb-27-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade PFE as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 5.55B shares in the float and 5.55B shares outstanding. There are 0.95% shares short in PFEs float. The industry rank for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 17 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 7% .

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Fundamental Research:

PFE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $51,750,000 to $50,660,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.66 and a profit of 6.41% next year. The growth rate on PFE this year is -3.05 compared to an industry 7.90. PFEs next year’s growth rate is -5.59 compared to an industry 8.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.06 compared to an industry of 4.01 and PFEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.76 compared to an industry of 12.06. PFE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.59.