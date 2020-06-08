NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research business, saw its stock exchange 1,212,461 common shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.29M. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) stock is changing hands at $27.54, up 0.02 cents or +0.07% on the day. Total Revenue for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is $419.28M. Gross Profit is $196.84M and the EBITDA is $40.79M.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is 1.29M compared to 1.13M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO). Approximately 5.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) stock is 0.75, indicating its 4.52% to 4.35% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NEO’s short term support levels are around $27.31, $25.88 and $24.21 on the downside. NEOs short term resistance levels are $34.52, $34.11 and $31.66 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NEO has short term rating of Bearish (-0.36), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.09). NEO is trading 48.70% off its 52 week low at $18.52 and -21.24% off its 52 week high of $34.97. Performance wise, NEO stock has recently shown investors 3.18% an inflation in a week, -1.18% a lower amount in a month and -5.33% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has shown a return of -5.85% since the 1st of this year.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Key Research:

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.022B. NEO insiders hold roughly 5.89% of the shares. On Feb-28-20 First Analysis Sec Upgrade NEO as Outperform → Strong Buy, On Mar-02-20 Craig Hallum Resumed NEO as Buy at $38 and on Apr-21-20 Stephens Resumed NEO as Overweight at $33.

There are currently 105.28M shares in the float and 104.48M shares outstanding. There are 5.03% shares short in NEOs float. The industry rank for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Fundamental Figures:

NEO last 2 years revenues have increased from $408,830 to $419,283 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a profit of 975.00% next year. The growth rate on NEO this year is -112.90 compared to an industry 9.20. NEOs next year’s growth rate is -950.00 compared to an industry 6.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.78. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.74 compared to an industry of 4.40 and NEOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 53.19 compared to an industry of 16.20. NEO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.11.