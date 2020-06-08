Energy Transfer LP (ET), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream business, saw its stock trade 29,984,227 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 20.93M. Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock is quoted at $9.16, up 0.34 cents or +3.85% on the day. Total Revenue for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $52.72B. Gross Profit is $11.35B and the EBITDA is $10.06B.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 20.93M compared to 40.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Energy Transfer LP (ET). Approximately 1.85% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock is 2.71, indicating its 3.65% to 4.86% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ET’s short term support levels are around $8.02, $6.56 and $4.54 on the downside. ETs short term resistance levels are $13.72, $13.27 and $12.78 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ET has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.26) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.32) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34). ET is trading 144.27% off its 52 week low at $3.75 and -39.95% off its 52 week high of $15.26. Performance wise, ET stock has recently shown investors 12.25% an increase in a week, 20.84% an increase in a month and -10.28% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has shown a return of -28.60% since the 1st of this year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Key Evaluation:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $24.68B. ET insiders hold roughly 13.81% of the shares. On Mar-16-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade ET as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $6. On Mar-24-20 Barclays Downgrade ET as Overweight → Equal Weight at $7 and on Apr-13-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade ET as Outperform → Peer Perform.

There are currently 2.32B shares in the float and 2.69B shares outstanding. There are 1.85% shares short in ETs float. The industry rank for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 53 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Fundamental Figures:

ET last 2 years revenues have decreased from $54,213,000 to $52,719,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Energy Transfer LP (ET) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.29 and a profit of 36.54% next year. The growth rate on ET this year is -62.50 compared to an industry -15.80. ETs next year’s growth rate is 127.45 compared to an industry -10.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.76 compared to an industry of 1.60 and ETs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.42 compared to an industry of 3.90. ET fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.26.