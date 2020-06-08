Bank of America Corporation (BAC), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified organization, saw its stock exchange 118,767,892 shares, a pullback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 90.57M. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock is trading at $28.11, up 1.33 cents or +4.97% on the day. Total Revenue for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is $81.6B. Gross Profit is $85.58B..

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is 90.57M compared to 90.68M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Approximately 1.26% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock is 1.61, indicating its 3.75% to 3.72% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BAC’s short term support levels are around $26.30, $24.77 and $22.78 on the downside. BACs short term resistance levels are $35.04, $32.57 and $30.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BAC has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.52), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.44) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40). BAC is trading 56.60% off its 52 week low at $17.95 and -21.30% off its 52 week high of $35.72. Performance wise, BAC stock has recently shown investors 16.54% a higher demand in a week, 25.77% a higher demand in a month and 9.33% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has shown a return of -20.19% since the start of the year.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Key Data:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $243.871B. BAC insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade BAC as Outperform → Peer Perform, On Apr-02-20 DA Davidson Upgrade BAC as Neutral → Buy at $36 → $24 and on Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade BAC as Sell → Hold.

There are currently 8.67B shares in the float and 8.82B shares outstanding. There are 1.26% shares short in BACs float. The industry rank for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is 137 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Fundamental Data:

BAC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $91,244,000 to $91,007,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.30 and a profit of 53.38% next year. The growth rate on BAC this year is -46.18 compared to an industry -43.40. BACs next year’s growth rate is 50.68 compared to an industry 33.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 27.39 and cash per share (mrq) is 92.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.02 compared to an industry of 0.87 and BACs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.66 compared to an industry of 6.25. BAC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.33.