Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), a Technology Communication Equipment business, saw its stock trade 2,356,194 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.82M. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) stock is changing hands at $24.85, up 0.21 cents or +0.85% on the day. Total Revenue for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is $4.44B. Gross Profit is $2.62B and the EBITDA is $708.4M.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is 2.82M compared to 4.33M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR). Approximately 4.31% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) stock is 0.97, indicating its 1.74% to 2.33% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, JNPR’s short term support levels are around $24.12, $23.56 and $23.01 on the downside. JNPRs short term resistance level is $24.88 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JNPR has short term rating of Bullish (0.34), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.34) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). JNPR is trading 63.49% off its 52 week low at $15.20 and -9.87% off its 52 week high of $27.57. Performance wise, JNPR stock has recently shown investors 2.43% a surge in a week, 10.00% a surge in a month and 16.23% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has shown a return of 0.89% since the first of the year.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Key Statistics:

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.234B. JNPR insiders hold roughly 1.22% of the shares. On Apr-20-20 JP Morgan Upgrade JNPR as Neutral → Overweight at $27. On Apr-29-20 Needham Reiterated JNPR as Buy at $24 → $27 and on Apr-29-20 Goldman Upgrade JNPR as Neutral → Buy at $23 → $28.

There are currently 327.26M shares in the float and 330.80M shares outstanding. There are 4.31% shares short in JNPRs float. The industry rank for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Fundamental Data:

JNPR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $4,445,400 to $4,441,700 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.34 and a profit of 16.15% next year. The growth rate on JNPR this year is -11.05 compared to an industry -4.00. JNPRs next year’s growth rate is 15.03 compared to an industry 40.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.85. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.87 compared to an industry of 1.62 and JNPRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.15 compared to an industry of 15.55. JNPR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.