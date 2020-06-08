Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), a Financial Services Banks—Regional corporation, saw its stock trade 39,388,470 common shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 44.4M. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock is trading at $5.53, up 0.28 cents or +5.33% on the day. Gross Profit is $98.51B..

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 44.4M compared to 40.15M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). Approximately 0.68% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock is 0.95, indicating its 5.07% to 5.36% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ITUB’s short term support levels are around $4.91, $4.48 and $3.97 on the downside. ITUBs short term resistance levels are $9.20, $8.66 and $8.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ITUB has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.04) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). ITUB is trading 58.91% off its 52 week low at $3.48 and -42.45% off its 52 week high of $9.61. Performance wise, ITUB stock has recently shown investors 30.12% a surge in a week, 41.43% a surge in a month and -13.59% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has shown a return of -38.55% since the start of the year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Key Details:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $51.162B. ITUB insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On Nov-21-19 UBS Downgrade ITUB as Buy → Neutral, On Apr-01-20 UBS Upgrade ITUB as Neutral → Buy and on Apr-06-20 Goldman Upgrade ITUB as Sell → Buy.

There are currently 5.28B shares in the float and 9.75B shares outstanding. There are 0.68% shares short in ITUBs float. The industry rank for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 147 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Fundamental Research:

ITUB last 2 years revenues have increased from $113,147,000 to $98,250,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.11 and a profit of 15.53% next year. The growth rate on ITUB this year is -39.44 compared to an industry -30.10. ITUBs next year’s growth rate is 16.28 compared to an industry 15.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.60 and cash per share (mrq) is 20.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.66 compared to an industry of 0.61 and ITUBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.91 compared to an industry of 5.17. ITUB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.