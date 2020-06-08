Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), a Communication Services Broadcasting business, saw its stock exchange 37,423,141 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 44.53M. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock traded at $6.51, up 0.06 cents or +0.93% on the day. Total Revenue for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is $8B. Gross Profit is $3.94B and the EBITDA is $2.28B.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is 44.53M compared to 34.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). Approximately 15.98% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock is 1.21, indicating its 3.73% to 3.98% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SIRI’s short term support levels are around $6.27, $5.90 and $5.67 on the downside. SIRIs short term resistance levels are $7.34, $7.22 and $7.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SIRI has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.36) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.56) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49). SIRI is trading 58.39% off its 52 week low at $4.11 and -12.03% off its 52 week high of $7.40. Performance wise, SIRI stock has recently shown investors 11.86% a pop in a week, 15.02% a pop in a month and 1.09% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has shown a return of -8.95% since the beginning of the year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Key Figures:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $28.508B. SIRI insiders hold roughly 73.32% of the shares. On Feb-07-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade SIRI as Outperform → Neutral, On Mar-31-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated SIRI as Buy at $8.25 → $7.25 and on Mar-31-20 Citigroup Upgrade SIRI as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 1.17B shares in the float and 4.41B shares outstanding. There are 15.98% shares short in SIRIs float. The industry rank for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is 134 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Fundamental Evaluation:

SIRI last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,794,000 to $8,002,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a profit of 7.93% next year. The growth rate on SIRI this year is 15.00 compared to an industry -2.90. SIRIs next year’s growth rate is 8.70 compared to an industry 7.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01. and SIRIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.88 compared to an industry of 2.78. SIRI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.23 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.