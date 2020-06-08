ArcelorMittal (MT), a Basic Materials Steel corporation, saw its stock exchange 9,892,562 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.48M. ArcelorMittal (MT) stock is trading at $11.59, up 0.24 cents or +2.11% on the day. Total Revenue for ArcelorMittal (MT) is $66.27B. Gross Profit is $3.65B and the EBITDA is $2.93B.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of ArcelorMittal (MT) is 6.48M compared to 5.86M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, ArcelorMittal (MT) has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of ArcelorMittal (MT). Approximately 2.37% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of ArcelorMittal (MT) stock is 2.32, indicating its 3.20% to 4.47% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MT’s short term support levels are around $10.13, $8.73 and $8.38 on the downside. MTs short term resistance levels are $18.87, $18.17 and $17.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MT has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). MT is trading 74.55% off its 52 week low at $6.64 and -38.64% off its 52 week high of $18.89. Performance wise, MT stock has recently shown investors 20.48% a pop in a week, 10.28% a pop in a month and -10.29% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, ArcelorMittal (MT) has shown a return of -33.92% since the first of the year.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Key Statistics:

ArcelorMittal (MT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.954B. MT insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Nov-11-19 UBS Upgrade MT as Neutral → Buy, On Nov-13-19 KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade MT as Sector Weight → Overweight and on Apr-14-20 JP Morgan Downgrade MT as Overweight → Neutral.

There are currently 722.08M shares in the float and 1.01B shares outstanding. There are 2.37% shares short in MTs float. The industry rank for ArcelorMittal (MT) is 131 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 48% .

ArcelorMittal (MT) Fundamental Figures:

MT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $70,615,000 to $66,271,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects ArcelorMittal (MT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.40 and a profit of 174.40% next year. The growth rate on MT this year is -660.00 compared to an industry -32.70. MTs next year’s growth rate is -171.43 compared to an industry 39.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 33.84 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.33 compared to an industry of 0.54 and MTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.48 compared to an industry of 3.68. MT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.68 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.40.