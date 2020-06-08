iRobot Corporation (IRBT), a Technology Consumer Electronics corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,383,631 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 795.12k. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) stock is trading at $82.00, up 1.32 cents or +1.64% on the day. Total Revenue for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is $1.17B. Gross Profit is $555.65M and the EBITDA is $78.52M.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is 795.12k compared to 1.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of iRobot Corporation (IRBT). Approximately 36.24% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) stock is 1.73, indicating its 4.36% to 4.29% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, IRBT’s short term support levels are around $77.52, $74.60 and $71.38 on the downside. IRBTs short term resistance level is $80.89 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IRBT has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.67), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.69) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.59). IRBT is trading 150.08% off its 52 week low at $32.79 and -15.10% off its 52 week high of $96.58. Performance wise, IRBT stock has recently shown investors 11.23% a pop in a week, 32.41% a pop in a month and 75.33% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has shown a return of 61.96% since the start of the year.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Key Details:

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.287B. IRBT insiders hold roughly 2.61% of the shares. On Apr-22-20 JP Morgan Downgrade IRBT as Neutral → Underweight at $41. On May-18-20 Dougherty & Company Upgrade IRBT as Neutral → Buy at $80 and on May-26-20 JP Morgan Upgrade IRBT as Underweight → Neutral at $65.

There are currently 27.25M shares in the float and 28.30M shares outstanding. There are 36.24% shares short in IRBTs float. The industry rank for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is 167 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Fundamental Research:

IRBT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,214,010 to $1,168,884 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects iRobot Corporation (IRBT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.72 and a profit of 1072.32% next year. The growth rate on IRBT this year is -89.90 compared to an industry -20.10. IRBTs next year’s growth rate is 656.67 compared to an industry 31.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 21.79 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.71 compared to an industry of 2.77 and IRBTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.93 compared to an industry of 17.02. IRBT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.75.