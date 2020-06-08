Under Armour, Inc. (UAA), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Manufacturing business, saw its stock trade 13,743,071 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.24M. Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) stock is changing hands at $11.10, up 0.69 cents or +6.63% on the day. Total Revenue for Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is $4.99B. Gross Profit is $2.47B and the EBITDA is $274.52M.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is 11.24M compared to 8.16M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Under Armour, Inc. (UAA). Approximately 7.29% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) stock is 1.21, indicating its 6.10% to 7.32% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, UAA’s short term support levels are around $9.86 and $7.75 on the downside. UAAs short term resistance levels are $21.88, $21.39 and $19.95 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UAA has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.09). UAA is trading 55.24% off its 52 week low at $7.15 and -59.96% off its 52 week high of $27.72. Performance wise, UAA stock has recently shown investors 26.86% a rise in a week, 20.78% a rise in a month and -12.11% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) has shown a return of -48.61% since the first of the year.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Key Figures:

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.749B. UAA insiders hold roughly 0.33% of the shares. On Apr-20-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade UAA as Underperform → Market Perform at $9. On Apr-29-20 BTIG Research Initiated UAA as Sell at $5 and on May-07-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated UAA as Hold at $17 → $10.

There are currently 381.66M shares in the float and 452.87M shares outstanding. There are 7.29% shares short in UAAs float. The industry rank for Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is 167 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Fundamental Data:

UAA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,267,132 to $4,992,650 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.40 and a profit of 121.20% next year. The growth rate on UAA this year is -235.29 compared to an industry -45.20. UAAs next year’s growth rate is -121.74 compared to an industry 21.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.25 compared to an industry of 1.18 and UAAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.64 compared to an industry of 4.23. UAA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.38.