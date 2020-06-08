General Electric Company (GE), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery corporation, saw its stock trade 167,811,633 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 122.28M. General Electric Company (GE) stock is quoted at $7.88, up 0.14 cents or +1.81% on the day. Total Revenue for General Electric Company (GE) is $93.54B. Gross Profit is $18.81B and the EBITDA is $11.09B.

General Electric Company (GE) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of General Electric Company (GE) is 122.28M compared to 121.16M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, General Electric Company (GE) has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of General Electric Company (GE). Approximately 1.71% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of General Electric Company (GE) stock is 0.98, indicating its 6.09% to 5.42% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GE’s short term support levels are around $6.89, $6.21 and $5.60 on the downside. GEs short term resistance levels are $13.05, $12.15 and $11.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GE has short term rating of Bullish (0.32), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.19). GE is trading 43.80% off its 52 week low at $5.48 and -40.57% off its 52 week high of $13.26. Performance wise, GE stock has recently shown investors 19.94% a rise in a week, 31.77% a rise in a month and -16.17% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, General Electric Company (GE) has shown a return of -29.39% since the first of the year.

General Electric Company (GE) Key Figures:

General Electric Company (GE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $68.927B. GE insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On Mar-02-20 JP Morgan Upgrade GE as Underweight → Neutral at $5 → $8. On Apr-23-20 Citigroup Reiterated GE as Buy at $11 → $9 and on Apr-30-20 Argus Reiterated GE as Buy at $15 → $10.

There are currently 8.74B shares in the float and 8.74B shares outstanding. There are 1.71% shares short in GEs float. The industry rank for General Electric Company (GE) is 209 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 17% .

General Electric Company (GE) Fundamental Data:

GE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $95,215,000 to $93,536,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects General Electric Company (GE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 234.17% next year. The growth rate on GE this year is -93.85 compared to an industry -13.60. GEs next year’s growth rate is 800.00 compared to an industry 21.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.87 compared to an industry of 1.48 and GEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.11 compared to an industry of 6.59. GE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.