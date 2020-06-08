Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), a Consumer Cyclical Travel Services organization, saw its stock exchange 109,689,981 common shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 79.78M. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock is quoted at $22.43, up 2.84 cents or +14.50% on the day. Total Revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is $6.31B. Gross Profit is $2.8B and the EBITDA is $1.48B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 79.78M compared to 49.81M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). Approximately 20.58% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock is 2.78, indicating its 11.21% to 10.63% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NCLH’s short term support levels are around $13.28 and $-7.70 on the downside. NCLHs short term resistance levels are $59.43, $53.86 and $47.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NCLH has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.67), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.04) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). NCLH is trading 219.06% off its 52 week low at $7.03 and -62.48% off its 52 week high of $59.78. Performance wise, NCLH stock has recently shown investors 43.23% a surge in a week, 101.71% a surge in a month and -17.23% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has shown a return of -61.60% since the start of the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Key Data:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.75B. NCLH insiders hold roughly 0.81% of the shares. On May-13-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade NCLH as Overweight → Equal Weight at $70 → $14. On May-21-20 Credit Suisse Initiated NCLH as Outperform at $21 and on Jun-03-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade NCLH as Equal-Weight → Underweight at $14 → $13.

There are currently 223.89M shares in the float and 213.63M shares outstanding. There are 20.58% shares short in NCLHs float. The industry rank for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 135 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Key Fundamentals:

NCLH last 2 years revenues have decreased from $6,462,376 to $6,305,628 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -2.18 and a profit of 69.30% next year. The growth rate on NCLH this year is -238.31 compared to an industry -15.00. NCLHs next year’s growth rate is -65.77 compared to an industry 46.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.10 compared to an industry of 0.97 and NCLHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.73 compared to an industry of 5.01. NCLH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -7.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -2.24.