Citigroup Inc. (C), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified business, saw its stock exchange 44,648,485 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 32.91M. Citigroup Inc. (C) stock is quoted at $58.86, up 3.21 cents or +5.77% on the day. Total Revenue for Citigroup Inc. (C) is $63.72B. Gross Profit is $66.07B..

Citigroup Inc. (C) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Citigroup Inc. (C) is 32.91M compared to 32.9M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Citigroup Inc. (C) has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Citigroup Inc. (C). Approximately 1.51% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Citigroup Inc. (C) stock is 1.83, indicating its 4.33% to 4.48% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, C’s short term support levels are around $47.69, $40.26 and $37.49 on the downside. Cs short term resistance levels are $81.59, $79.30 and $74.29 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, C has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.58), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). C is trading 83.94% off its 52 week low at $32.00 and -29.18% off its 52 week high of $83.11. Performance wise, C stock has recently shown investors 22.86% an increase in a week, 37.04% an increase in a month and -3.95% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Citigroup Inc. (C) has shown a return of -26.32% since the beginning of the year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Key Data:

Citigroup Inc. (C) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $122.535B. C insiders hold roughly 0.25% of the shares. On Apr-20-20 Argus Upgrade C as Hold → Buy at $60. On May-18-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade C as Hold → Buy and on Jun-02-20 Odeon Upgrade C as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 2.07B shares in the float and 2.10B shares outstanding. There are 1.51% shares short in Cs float. The industry rank for Citigroup Inc. (C) is 137 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

Citigroup Inc. (C) Fundamental Research:

C last 2 years revenues have increased from $74,286,000 to $76,441,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. (C) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.49 and a profit of 109.46% next year. The growth rate on C this year is -59.76 compared to an industry -43.40. Cs next year’s growth rate is 107.21 compared to an industry 33.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 83.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 435.99. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.70 compared to an industry of 0.87 and Cs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.77 compared to an industry of 6.25. C fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.55.