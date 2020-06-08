Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 1,345,339 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.34M. Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) stock is changing hands at $2.9400, down -0.22 cents or -6.96% on the day. Total Revenue for Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is $25.82M. Gross Profit is $13.74M and the EBITDA is $-1.44M.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is 2.34M compared to 2.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5435 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6667. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX). Approximately 7.12% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) stock is 4.54, indicating its 22.52% to 24.60% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CREX’s short term support levels are around $3.03, $2.74 and $2.49 on the downside. CREXs short term resistance levels are $4.58 and $4.06 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CREX has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.50) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.21) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.31). CREX is trading 465.38% off its 52 week low at $0.52 and -50.84% off its 52 week high of $5.98. Performance wise, CREX stock has recently shown investors 16.67% a rise in a week, 20.00% a rise in a month and 117.78% a rise in the past quarter. Furthermore, Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has shown a return of 92.16% since the start of the year.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Key Research:

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $28.891M. CREX insiders hold roughly 18.70% of the shares.

There are currently 7.90M shares in the float and 9.79M shares outstanding. There are 7.12% shares short in CREXs float. The industry rank for Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Fundamental Figures:

CREX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $31,598 to $25,818 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 80.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.20.