JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified business, saw its stock trade 42,230,986 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 26.31M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock traded at $111.23, up 4.79 cents or +4.50% on the day. Total Revenue for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $102.38B. Gross Profit is $110.04B..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 26.31M compared to 27.72M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). Approximately 0.82% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is 1.18, indicating its 3.59% to 3.37% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, JPM’s short term support levels are around $95.93, $83.16 and $79.03 on the downside. JPMs short term resistance levels are $137.88, $130.27 and $125.98 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JPM has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23). JPM is trading 44.62% off its 52 week low at $76.91 and -21.17% off its 52 week high of $141.10. Performance wise, JPM stock has recently shown investors 14.30% a rise in a week, 23.22% a rise in a month and 2.91% a rise in the past quarter. Furthermore, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has shown a return of -20.21% since the first of the year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Key Evaluation:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $338.92B. JPM insiders hold roughly 0.88% of the shares. On Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade JPM as Sell → Buy, On Apr-15-20 Odeon Downgrade JPM as Buy → Hold and on May-20-20 Odeon Upgrade JPM as Hold → Buy at $105.75.

There are currently 3.02B shares in the float and 3.10B shares outstanding. There are 0.82% shares short in JPMs float. The industry rank for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 137 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Fundamental Research:

JPM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $115,627,000 to $114,755,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.97 and a profit of 75.65% next year. The growth rate on JPM this year is -52.15 compared to an industry -43.40. JPMs next year’s growth rate is 71.35 compared to an industry 33.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 74.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 395.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.47 compared to an industry of 0.87 and JPMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.92 compared to an industry of 6.25. JPM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.40.