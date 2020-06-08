HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY), a Healthcare Health Information Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,580,637 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.47M. HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) stock traded at $65.81, up 7.52 cents or +12.90% on the day. Total Revenue for HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is $634.95M. Gross Profit is $325.91M and the EBITDA is $187.37M.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is 1.47M compared to 1.11M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY). Approximately 5.55% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) stock is 1.50, indicating its 5.97% to 5.34% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, HQY’s short term support levels are around $55.75, $45.35 and $41.09 on the downside. HQYs short term resistance levels are $87.73, $76.53 and $73.94 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HQY has short term rating of Neutral (0.24), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.24) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). HQY is trading 91.31% off its 52 week low at $34.40 and -25.87% off its 52 week high of $88.78. Performance wise, HQY stock has recently shown investors 6.20% a spike in a week, 19.44% a spike in a month and 4.73% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) has shown a return of -11.15% since the first of the year.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Key Figures:

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.699B. HQY insiders hold roughly 2.52% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 Barrington Research Reiterated HQY as Outperform at $86 → $65. On Apr-13-20 SVB Leerink Initiated HQY as Mkt Perform and on Apr-14-20 Guggenheim Initiated HQY as Buy at $56.

There are currently 69.71M shares in the float and 70.98M shares outstanding. There are 5.55% shares short in HQYs float. The industry rank for HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is 86 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Fundamental Figures:

HQY last 2 years revenues have increased from $531,993 to $634,952 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.33 and a profit of 10.48% next year. The growth rate on HQY this year is -0.58 compared to an industry -4.00. HQYs next year’s growth rate is 8.14 compared to an industry 26.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.66 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.52 compared to an industry of 4.03 and HQYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 31.09 compared to an industry of 16.99. HQY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.43.