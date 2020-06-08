Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 65,424,624 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 55.71M. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is trading at $7.32, up 1.09 cents or +17.50% on the day. Total Revenue for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $4.92B. Gross Profit is $3.81B and the EBITDA is $3.18B.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 55.71M compared to 49.41M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). Approximately – of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is 3.41, indicating its 6.14% to 5.88% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MRO’s short term support levels are around $5.73, $4.36 and $3.76 on the downside. MROs short term resistance levels are $14.05, $12.84 and $12.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MRO has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.41) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23). MRO is trading 142.38% off its 52 week low at $3.02 and -50.20% off its 52 week high of $14.70. Performance wise, MRO stock has recently shown investors 37.08% a surge in a week, 30.71% a surge in a month and 7.17% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has shown a return of -46.10% since the 1st of this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Key Data:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.785B. MRO insiders hold roughly 0.33% of the shares. On Apr-23-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade MRO as Outperform → Neutral at $4. On May-08-20 Susquehanna Downgrade MRO as Positive → Neutral and on May-19-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade MRO as Equal-Weight → Underweight.

There are currently – shares in the float and 794.00M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in MROs float. The industry rank for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 149 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 41% .

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Fundamental Evaluation:

MRO last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,991,000 to $5,108,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.53 and a profit of 38.10% next year. The growth rate on MRO this year is -297.33 compared to an industry -15.40. MROs next year’s growth rate is -17.57 compared to an industry 4.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.06 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.48 compared to an industry of 0.71 and MROs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.94 compared to an industry of 3.41. MRO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.53.