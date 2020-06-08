Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants business, saw its stock trade 1,849,075 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.65M. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) stock is quoted at $49.72, up 0.11 cents or +0.22% on the day. Total Revenue for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is $8.23B. Gross Profit is $1.81B and the EBITDA is $1.1B.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is 2.65M compared to 3.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC). Approximately 2.86% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) stock is 0.84, indicating its 2.40% to 3.36% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, YUMC’s short term support levels are around $49.58, $48.00 and $46.68 on the downside. YUMCs short term resistance levels are $51.81 and $50.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, YUMC has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25). YUMC is trading 29.72% off its 52 week low at $38.33 and -2.01% off its 52 week high of $50.74. Performance wise, YUMC stock has recently shown investors 7.29% a surge in a week, 5.29% a surge in a month and 16.80% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has shown a return of 3.56% since the start of the year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Key Statistics:

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $18.716B. YUMC insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares. On Oct-28-19 Jefferies Initiated YUMC as Buy, On Feb-06-20 Daiwa Securities Downgrade YUMC as Outperform → Neutral and on Apr-29-20 Daiwa Securities Upgrade YUMC as Neutral → Outperform.

There are currently 375.60M shares in the float and 376.00M shares outstanding. There are 2.86% shares short in YUMCs float. The industry rank for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is 76 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Fundamental Research:

YUMC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,776,000 to $8,226,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.24 and a profit of 87.67% next year. The growth rate on YUMC this year is -42.55 compared to an industry -29.10. YUMCs next year’s growth rate is 79.63 compared to an industry 27.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.92 compared to an industry of 1.89 and YUMCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.15 compared to an industry of 7.93. YUMC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.23.