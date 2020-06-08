Splunk Inc. (SPLK), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock exchange 1,602,124 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.5M. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock is trading at $183.12, up 1.54 cents or +0.85% on the day. Total Revenue for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is $2.37B. Gross Profit is $1.93B and the EBITDA is $-332.32M.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is 2.5M compared to 2.23M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Splunk Inc. (SPLK). Approximately 5.12% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock is 1.61, indicating its 4.01% to 4.54% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SPLK’s short term support levels are around $174.19, $169.42 and $161.29 on the downside. SPLKs short term resistance levels are $194.48 and $185.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SPLK has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.64), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.52). SPLK is trading 94.97% off its 52 week low at $93.92 and -5.00% off its 52 week high of $192.75. Performance wise, SPLK stock has recently shown investors -1.46% a cutback in a week, 26.14% a higher demand in a month and 31.80% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has shown a return of 22.27% since the start of the year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Key Statistics:

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $29.092B. SPLK insiders hold roughly 0.54% of the shares. On Mar-05-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrade SPLK as Buy → Neutral, On Mar-05-20 BMO Capital Markets Reiterated SPLK as Outperform at $155 → $177 and on Apr-24-20 Cowen Downgrade SPLK as Outperform → Market Perform at $165 → $140.

There are currently 157.53M shares in the float and 157.53M shares outstanding. There are 5.12% shares short in SPLKs float. The industry rank for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Fundamental Evaluation:

SPLK last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,358,926 to $2,368,153 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Splunk Inc. (SPLK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.34 and a profit of 465.50% next year. The growth rate on SPLK this year is -115.43 compared to an industry 1.90. SPLKs next year’s growth rate is -393.10 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 11.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 16.07 compared to an industry of 6.48 and SPLKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1,034.05 compared to an industry of 25.05. SPLK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.30.