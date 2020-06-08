Morgan Stanley (MS), a Financial Services Capital Markets organization, saw its stock exchange 17,976,074 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 12.91M. Morgan Stanley (MS) stock traded at $49.53, up 0.84 cents or +1.73% on the day. Total Revenue for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $40.62B. Gross Profit is $36.73B..

Morgan Stanley (MS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Morgan Stanley (MS) is 12.91M compared to 17.69M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, Morgan Stanley (MS) has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Morgan Stanley (MS). Approximately 4.94% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is 1.49, indicating its 3.52% to 3.73% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MS’s short term support levels are around $46.33, $42.84 and $40.91 on the downside. MSs short term resistance levels are $57.51, $56.18 and $51.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MS has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.58), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.43). MS is trading 82.10% off its 52 week low at $27.20 and -13.97% off its 52 week high of $57.57. Performance wise, MS stock has recently shown investors 12.06% a rise in a week, 32.79% a rise in a month and 18.38% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, Morgan Stanley (MS) has shown a return of -3.11% since the 1st of this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Key Evaluation:

Morgan Stanley (MS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $78.042B. MS insiders hold roughly 24.24% of the shares. On Mar-13-20 Goldman Upgrade MS as Neutral → Buy at $52 → $43. On Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade MS as Sell → Buy and on May-21-20 Odeon Upgrade MS as Hold → Buy at $47.

There are currently 1.19B shares in the float and 1.56B shares outstanding. There are 4.94% shares short in MSs float. The industry rank for Morgan Stanley (MS) is 178 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 30% .

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamental Figures:

MS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $38,926,000 to $37,980,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (MS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.86 and a profit of 23.94% next year. The growth rate on MS this year is -23.49 compared to an industry -20.00. MSs next year’s growth rate is 22.05 compared to an industry 7.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 49.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 84.90. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.99 compared to an industry of 1.44 and MSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.07 compared to an industry of 8.22. MS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.98.