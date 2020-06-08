Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), a Communication Services Entertainment business, saw its stock trade 6,009,709 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.37M. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) stock is trading at $56.96, up 3.49 cents or +6.53% on the day. Total Revenue for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is $11.19B. Gross Profit is $3.08B and the EBITDA is $657.28M.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is 4.37M compared to 6.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). Approximately 10.39% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) stock is 1.12, indicating its 6.36% to 6.29% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, LYV’s short term support levels are around $52.24, $49.42 and $46.63 on the downside. LYVs short term resistance levels are $75.81, $72.03 and $70.72 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LYV has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.52), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.43) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41). LYV is trading 162.49% off its 52 week low at $21.70 and -25.64% off its 52 week high of $76.60. Performance wise, LYV stock has recently shown investors 15.87% a greater amount in a week, 47.99% a greater amount in a month and 7.47% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has shown a return of -20.30% since the 1st of this year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Key Figures:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.261B. LYV insiders hold roughly 26.97% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 Cowen Initiated LYV as Outperform at $85. On Mar-24-20 Citigroup Upgrade LYV as Sell → Neutral at $63 → $35 and on Mar-31-20 Berenberg Downgrade LYV as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 157.26M shares in the float and 211.05M shares outstanding. There are 10.39% shares short in LYVs float. The industry rank for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is 135 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Fundamental Figures:

LYV last 2 years revenues have decreased from $11,547,969 to $11,185,834 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -2.15 and a profit of 88.30% next year. The growth rate on LYV this year is 22,700.00 compared to an industry -15.00. LYVs next year’s growth rate is -89.69 compared to an industry 46.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.07 and cash per share (mrq) is 16.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.96 compared to an industry of 0.97 and LYVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.40 compared to an industry of 5.01. LYV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.91.