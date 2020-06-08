Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 1,426,452 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.36M. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) stock is changing hands at $148.39, down -2.04 cents or -1.36% on the day. Total Revenue for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is $956.03M. Gross Profit is $153.39M and the EBITDA is $-255.61M.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is 1.36M compared to 1.38M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN). Approximately 2.82% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) stock is 1.44, indicating its 4.00% to 4.12% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SGEN’s short term support levels are around $148.98, $137.23 and $126.16 on the downside. SGENs short term resistance levels are $181.01, $167.75 and $153.85 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SGEN has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). SGEN is trading 135.46% off its 52 week low at $63.02 and -11.73% off its 52 week high of $168.10. Performance wise, SGEN stock has recently shown investors -5.61% a cutback in a week, -9.87% a cutback in a month and 29.18% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) has shown a return of 29.87% since the start of the year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Key Research:

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $26.04B. SGEN insiders hold roughly 0.79% of the shares. On May-01-20 Needham Reiterated SGEN as Buy at $157 → $163. On May-01-20 Guggenheim Upgrade SGEN as Neutral → Buy and on May-26-20 JMP Securities Initiated SGEN as Mkt Outperform at $185.

There are currently 171.81M shares in the float and 172.35M shares outstanding. There are 2.82% shares short in SGENs float. The industry rank for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Fundamental Details:

SGEN last 2 years revenues have increased from $916,713 to $956,028 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.62 and a profit of 73.00% next year. The growth rate on SGEN this year is 130.08 compared to an industry 9.20. SGENs next year’s growth rate is -74.51 compared to an industry 6.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.55. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.55 compared to an industry of 4.40 SGEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -3.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.64.