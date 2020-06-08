Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 1,735,244 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.47M. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is trading at $1,438.39, up 26.21 cents or +1.86% on the day. Total Revenue for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $166.68B. Gross Profit is $89.96B and the EBITDA is $48.3B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 1.47M compared to 2.3M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has a 50-day moving average of $1,361.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,339.43. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG). Approximately 0.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is indicating its 1.85% to 2.17% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GOOG’s short term support levels are around $1408.42, $1362.06 and $1335.33 on the downside. GOOGs short term resistance levels are $1526.69, $1493.59 and $1475.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOOG has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.34) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). GOOG is trading 41.92% off its 52 week low at $1013.54 and -6.12% off its 52 week high of $1532.11. Performance wise, GOOG stock has recently shown investors 0.66% a spike in a week, 6.76% a spike in a month and 10.78% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has shown a return of 7.58% since the first of the year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Key Figures:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $982.439B. GOOG insiders hold roughly 5.75% of the shares. On Feb-04-20 Oppenheimer Reiterated GOOG as Outperform at $1530 → $1620. On Mar-30-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade GOOG as Market Perform → Outperform and on Apr-29-20 Pivotal Research Group Reiterated GOOG as Buy at $1425 → $1575.

There are currently 617.98M shares in the float and 686.47M shares outstanding. There are 0.56% shares short in GOOGs float. The industry rank for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 42 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Key Fundamentals:

GOOG last 2 years revenues have increased from $161,857,000 to $166,677,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 8.35 and a profit of 31.10% next year. The growth rate on GOOG this year is -15.64 compared to an industry 0.30. GOOGs next year’s growth rate is 33.06 compared to an industry 23.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 282.19 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.83 compared to an industry of 2.19 and GOOGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.71 compared to an industry of 12.55. GOOG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 41.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 8.24.