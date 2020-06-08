Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 2,132,350 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.53M. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock is changing hands at $1,440.02, up 25.72 cents or +1.82% on the day. Total Revenue for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is $166.68B. Gross Profit is $89.96B and the EBITDA is $48.3B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 1.53M compared to 2.61M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.12. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). Approximately 0.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock is 1.06, indicating its 1.87% to 2.19% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, GOOGL’s short term support levels are around $1409.90, $1336.65 and $1282.36 on the downside. GOOGLs short term resistance levels are $1527.20, $1492.82 and $1475.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOOGL has short term rating of Bullish (0.49), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.43) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.44). GOOGL is trading 42.74% off its 52 week low at $1008.87 and -5.93% off its 52 week high of $1530.74. Performance wise, GOOGL stock has recently shown investors 0.45% a higher demand in a week, 7.03% a higher demand in a month and 11.13% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has shown a return of 7.51% since the start of the year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Key Figures:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $982.439B. GOOGL insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares. On Mar-26-20 Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated GOOGL as Buy at $1535 → $1350. On Mar-30-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade GOOGL as Market Perform → Outperform and on Apr-08-20 Societe Generale Reiterated GOOGL as Buy at $1555 → $1420.

There are currently 616.15M shares in the float and 686.47M shares outstanding. There are 0.64% shares short in GOOGLs float. The industry rank for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 42 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Key Fundamentals:

GOOGL last 2 years revenues have increased from $161,857,000 to $166,677,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 8.13 and a profit of 32.16% next year. The growth rate on GOOGL this year is -15.64 compared to an industry 0.30. GOOGLs next year’s growth rate is 33.06 compared to an industry 23.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 296.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 174.99. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.84 compared to an industry of 2.19 and GOOGLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.73 compared to an industry of 12.55. GOOGL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 41.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 8.24.