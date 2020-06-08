Snap Inc. (SNAP), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock exchange 36,127,164 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 40.34M. Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock is trading at $20.33, up 1.07 cents or +5.56% on the day. Total Revenue for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is $1.86B. Gross Profit is $819.7M and the EBITDA is $-888.5M.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Snap Inc. (SNAP) is 40.34M compared to 33.46M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Snap Inc. (SNAP). Approximately 11.27% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock is indicating its 4.70% to 4.55% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SNAP’s short term support levels are around $17.47, $16.19 and $13.81 on the downside. SNAPs short term resistance levels are $20.90 and $19.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SNAP has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). SNAP is trading 157.67% off its 52 week low at $7.89 and 1.50% off its 52 week high of $20.03. Performance wise, SNAP stock has recently shown investors 7.34% a rise in a week, 17.31% a rise in a month and 56.38% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has shown a return of 24.49% since the 1st of this year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Key Research:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $29.386B. SNAP insiders hold roughly 26.65% of the shares. On Apr-22-20 Oppenheimer Upgrade SNAP as Perform → Outperform at $18. On May-06-20 Citigroup Downgrade SNAP as Neutral → Sell at $10 → $14 and on Jun-01-20 Deutsche Bank Reiterated SNAP as Buy at $18 → $24.

There are currently 863.67M shares in the float and 1.43B shares outstanding. There are 11.27% shares short in SNAPs float. The industry rank for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Fundamental Figures:

SNAP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,715,534 to $1,857,586 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Snap Inc. (SNAP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a profit of 160.00% next year. The growth rate on SNAP this year is 37.50 compared to an industry 1.90. SNAPs next year’s growth rate is -145.45 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.59 compared to an industry of 6.48 SNAP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.22 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.11.