BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Parts organization, saw its stock exchange 2,943,636 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.45M. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) stock is quoted at $33.26, up 1.11 cents or +3.45% on the day. Total Revenue for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is $9.88B. Gross Profit is $2.1B and the EBITDA is $1.59B.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is 4.45M compared to 4.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). Approximately 8.68% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) stock is 1.74, indicating its 3.80% to 4.54% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BWA’s short term support levels are around $32.09, $29.71 and $27.33 on the downside. BWAs short term resistance levels are $45.20, $38.88 and $35.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BWA has short term rating of Bullish (0.40), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.49) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42). BWA is trading 95.65% off its 52 week low at $17.00 and -28.63% off its 52 week high of $46.60. Performance wise, BWA stock has recently shown investors 11.46% a rise in a week, 16.42% a rise in a month and 2.88% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has shown a return of -23.33% since the start of the year.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Key Details:

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.895B. BWA insiders hold roughly 0.51% of the shares. On Mar-30-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade BWA as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $25. On Apr-13-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade BWA as Sector Weight → Overweight at $35 and on May-28-20 Wolfe Research Upgrade BWA as Peer Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 206.25M shares in the float and 205.70M shares outstanding. There are 8.68% shares short in BWAs float. The industry rank for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is 130 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 49% .

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Fundamentals Statistics:

BWA last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,168,000 to $9,881,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.48 and a profit of 79.54% next year. The growth rate on BWA this year is -56.17 compared to an industry -30.50. BWAs next year’s growth rate is 79.01 compared to an industry 33.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.41 compared to an industry of 1.29 and BWAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.31 compared to an industry of 4.61. BWA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.46.