Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), a Consumer Cyclical Resorts & Casinos corporation, saw its stock exchange 10,757,485 common shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.85M. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) stock is trading at $11.48, up 0.09 cents or +0.79% on the day. Total Revenue for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is $8.24B. Gross Profit is $4.42B and the EBITDA is $1.88B.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is 10.85M compared to 21.58M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR). Approximately 9.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) stock is 1.99, indicating its 3.09% to 3.39% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CZR’s short term support levels are around $10.80, $7.65 and $6.43 on the downside. CZRs short term resistance levels are $14.51 and $13.58 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CZR has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.56), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). CZR is trading 256.52% off its 52 week low at $3.22 and -22.09% off its 52 week high of $14.73. Performance wise, CZR stock has recently shown investors 3.33% a rise in a week, 18.84% a rise in a month and -7.42% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has shown a return of -15.59% since the beginning of the year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Key Figures:

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.852B. CZR insiders hold roughly 0.88% of the shares. On Mar-20-19 Credit Suisse Resumed CZR as Outperform at $13. On Jun-25-19 Nomura Downgrade CZR as Buy → Neutral at $12 and on Apr-17-20 SunTrust Upgrade CZR as Hold → Buy at $10.

There are currently 677.96M shares in the float and 682.00M shares outstanding. There are 9.80% shares short in CZRs float. The industry rank for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is 119 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 47% .

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Fundamental Figures:

CZR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,742,000 to $8,455,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.91 and a profit of 65.70% next year. The growth rate on CZR this year is 52.33 compared to an industry -18.80. CZRs next year’s growth rate is -22.14 compared to an industry 19.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.92. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.37 compared to an industry of 2.88 and CZRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.44 compared to an industry of 8.38. CZR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.94.