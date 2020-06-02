The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream organization, saw its stock trade 8,568,057 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.9M. The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) stock is quoted at $20.44, up 0.01 cents or +0.05% on the day. Total Revenue for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is $8.06B. Gross Profit is $4.7B and the EBITDA is $4.2B.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is 10.9M compared to 17.19M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB). Approximately 1.76% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) stock is 1.77, indicating its 4.01% to 3.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, WMB’s short term support levels are around $19.07 and $9.21 on the downside. WMBs short term resistance levels are $23.95, $23.16 and $21.27 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WMB has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.46) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.51) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41). WMB is trading 143.04% off its 52 week low at $8.41 and -29.66% off its 52 week high of $29.06. Performance wise, WMB stock has recently shown investors 4.02% a higher demand in a week, 5.52% a higher demand in a month and 4.29% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has shown a return of -13.83% since the start of the year.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Key Figures:

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $24.798B. WMB insiders hold roughly 0.14% of the shares. On Apr-21-20 Goldman Upgrade WMB as Neutral → Buy at $19 → $23. On Apr-27-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade WMB as Equal Weight → Overweight at $19 → $21 and on May-12-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade WMB as Outperform → Neutral at $20.

There are currently 1.21B shares in the float and 1.21B shares outstanding. There are 1.76% shares short in WMBs float. The industry rank for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is 26 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Key Fundamentals:

WMB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,201,000 to $8,060,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.25 and a profit of 17.81% next year. The growth rate on WMB this year is -16.16 compared to an industry -2.70. WMBs next year’s growth rate is 21.69 compared to an industry 0.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.16 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.63 compared to an industry of 1.33 and WMBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.34 compared to an industry of 5.72. WMB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.23.