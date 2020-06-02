The Gap, Inc. (GPS), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 19,841,381 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.09M. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) stock traded at $9.89, up 0.99 cents or +11.12% on the day. Total Revenue for The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is $16.38B. Gross Profit is $8B and the EBITDA is $1.59B.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is 19.09M compared to 12.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of The Gap, Inc. (GPS). Approximately 19.88% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of The Gap, Inc. (GPS) stock is 1.48, indicating its 9.87% to 9.51% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GPS’s short term support levels are around $8.85, $6.80 and $5.81 on the downside. GPSs short term resistance levels are $18.60, $17.20 and $12.39 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GPS has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30). GPS is trading 88.02% off its 52 week low at $5.26 and -52.95% off its 52 week high of $21.02. Performance wise, GPS stock has recently shown investors 20.46% a spike in a week, 21.80% a spike in a month and -29.51% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has shown a return of -44.06% since the 1st of this year.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Key Figures:

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.685B. GPS insiders hold roughly 44.28% of the shares. On Mar-30-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade GPS as Equal Weight → Underweight at $10 → $8. On Apr-23-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade GPS as Underweight → Equal-Weight at $10 and on Jun-01-20 JP Morgan Upgrade GPS as Underweight → Neutral at $11.

There are currently 207.25M shares in the float and 373.00M shares outstanding. There are 19.88% shares short in GPSs float. The industry rank for The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is 174 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Fundamentals Statistics:

GPS last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $16,383,000 to $16,383,000 showing same trend. Wall Street expects The Gap, Inc. (GPS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.55 and a profit of 455.90% next year. The growth rate on GPS this year is -87.31 compared to an industry -25.40. GPSs next year’s growth rate is 376.00 compared to an industry 27.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.12. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.11 compared to an industry of 0.98 and GPSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.84 compared to an industry of 3.49. GPS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.58.