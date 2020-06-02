Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 1,824,799 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.63M. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock is trading at $49.89, down -0.84 cents or -1.66% on the day. Total Revenue for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is $1.38B. Gross Profit is $937.94M and the EBITDA is $194.97M.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is 2.63M compared to 2.38M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP). Approximately 4.30% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock is 1.16, indicating its 3.63% to 4.43% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, HZNP’s short term support levels are around $49.14, $39.70 and $38.09 on the downside. HZNPs short term resistance level is $52.90 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HZNP has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). HZNP is trading 119.88% off its 52 week low at $22.69 and -1.98% off its 52 week high of $50.90. Performance wise, HZNP stock has recently shown investors 0.67% a pop in a week, 38.43% a pop in a month and 41.73% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has shown a return of 37.82% since the beginning of the year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Key Data:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.518B. HZNP insiders hold roughly 1.31% of the shares. On Sep-12-19 Guggenheim Initiated HZNP as Buy, On Sep-26-19 BofA/Merrill Initiated HZNP as Buy at $34 and on Jan-08-20 Goldman Initiated HZNP as Neutral at $35.

There are currently 188.11M shares in the float and 190.07M shares outstanding. There are 4.30% shares short in HZNPs float. The industry rank for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Fundamental Research:

HZNP last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $1,300,029 to $1,300,029 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.28 and a profit of 48.78% next year. The growth rate on HZNP this year is -7.22 compared to an industry 8.90. HZNPs next year’s growth rate is 54.44 compared to an industry 7.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.97. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.34 compared to an industry of 4.40 and HZNPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.38 compared to an industry of 16.20. HZNP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.80 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.31.