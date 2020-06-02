Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 7,600,343 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of N/A. Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) stock is quoted at $9.47, up 0.33 cents or +3.61% on the day. Total Revenue for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is $2.1B. Gross Profit is $1.64B and the EBITDA is $2.08B.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is N/A compared to N/A over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has a 50-day moving average of $N/A and a 200-day moving average of $N/A. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE). Approximately 12.16% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) stock is 2.12, indicating its 5.59% to 6.54% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PE’s short term support levels are around $9.21, $8.15 and $7.25 on the downside. PEs short term resistance levels are $20.00, $18.67 and $16.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PE has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). PE is trading 141.58% off its 52 week low at $3.92 and -54.47% off its 52 week high of $20.80. Performance wise, PE stock has recently shown investors 1.61% an inflation in a week, 0.21% an inflation in a month and -28.15% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has shown a return of -49.92% since the beginning of the year.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Key Evaluation:

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.909B. PE insiders hold roughly 20.85% of the shares. On Mar-19-20 Credit Suisse Resumed PE as Outperform at $13. On Mar-31-20 Stifel Upgrade PE as Hold → Buy at $11 → $13 and on May-19-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade PE as Equal-Weight → Overweight.

There are currently 299.01M shares in the float and 366.06M shares outstanding. There are 12.16% shares short in PEs float. The industry rank for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is 34 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Fundamental Evaluation:

PE last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,958,814 to $2,095,946 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.13 and a loss of -29.20% next year. The growth rate on PE this year is -91.96 compared to an industry -22.20. PEs next year’s growth rate is -33.33 compared to an industry -8.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.40 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.86 compared to an industry of 0.66 and PEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.70 compared to an industry of 1.14. PE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.